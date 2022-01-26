ONTARIO, Ore. — The long trip down to Treasure Valley Community College turned out to be a pleasant one for Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team Wednesday, Jan. 26, as the Warriors had Makayla DeBry, Kortney Trappett, Darbi Avery, Brie Holececk and Miaja Mills all score in double-digits in their a 78-53 victory that nudged them into a tie with an idle Big Bend for first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings.
DeBry led all scorers with a game-high 17 points for the Warriors (10-3 overall, 3-1 in the division) while Trappett had 15, Avery 11, Holececk 10 and Mills 10. Taycee Harper Emmie Ogden each added 6, and McKenzie Long chipped in 3.
They led from start to finish as DeBry and Trappett got the Warriors going with back-to-back 3-pointers in an early 8-0 run.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 29, when they host Columbia Basin with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
