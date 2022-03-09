The division title already secured, Walla Walla Community College’s first-place women’s basketball team saw its regular season schedule in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region end Wednesday, March 9, with a 58-52 loss to Spokane at the Dietrich Dome.
Brie Holececk led all scorers with 23 points for WWCC (20-5 overall, 13-3 in the East) while teammate Miaja Mills had 10, but the Warriors also committed 27 turnovers.
They managed to take a 37-35 lead at the start of the fourth quarter before Spokane went on a 7-0 run and held them off to the end.
The Warriors look to bounce back in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.