SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team won a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region thriller Wednesday, Feb. 2, as the first-place Warriors held off Spokane for 56-55 victory.
“It’s a huge win for us at their place," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "They are a really good team.”
Brie Holececk led all scorers with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors (12-3 overall, 5-1 in the division) while teammate Kortney Trappett had 11, Taycee Harper added 9, Miaja Mills 6, Darbi Avery and Alexis Russell each had 4, Makayla DeBry and Emmie Ogden each had 3, McKenzie Long 2.
They battled Spokane in a nailbiter from start to finish, with little separating the two rivals at any point.
“Spokane did a nice job of taking us out of everything we wanted to do," Hazeltine said. "We were out of sync most of the night, because of them.”
Holececk put the Warriors ahead for good with barely two minutes left when she scored to give them a 54-52 lead, and then Mills grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the put-back to give them a four-point lead with 1:28 on the clock.
Spokane would cut the difference to 56-55 with 34 seconds left, but the Warriors prevailed.
"We put them at the line with 32 seconds left, and we were up by two," Hazeltine said. "They made one of two free throws. We advanced the ball to half court, and then went into a delay game for 30 seconds. We took a shot clock violation with 1.7 seconds to go. They got off a shot the we blocked at the buzzer.
“We did a nice job covering all of their options in the last couple of seconds.”
They are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5, at home, hosting Yakima Valley with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.