Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team clinched the program's ninth undisputed Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region championship in the Bobbi Hazeltine era the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, with a 78-54 victory over Blue Mountain in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors improved to 13-2 in league play and 20-4 overall after dispatching the Timberwolves (7-9, 13-13) before an appreciative Sophomore Night gathering.
"Winning the league title is something special," Hazeltine said.
WWCC sophomores Kortney Trappett, Brie Holecek, and Miaja Mills — honored in pre-game ceremonies along with Alexis Russell, Annagail Smith, Makayla DeBry, and Emma Scudder — registered double-figure scoring. Trappett had 21 points, Holecek added 19, and Mills scored 10.
"I didn't realize Kortney Trappett had such a great game," Hazeltine said. "She works so hard. She deserves it."
Holecek scored seven points in the first quarter and Trappett had five as Walla Walla built a 17-12 lead.
Trappett produced eight points in the second quarter, McKenzie Long came off the bench to score six, and Taycee Harper chipped in with five.
The Warriors extended their lead over their scrappy guests to eight, 40-32, by halftime.
WWCC opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run. Holecek set the pace with seven including a layin at the 4:07 mark that put Walla Walla in front 53-32.
Defensively, the Warriors held BMCC scoreless for the first 6:17 of the period and the first 8:19 without a field goal.
"Blue Mountain is better than their record," Hazeltine said. "We changed defenses - giving them some different looks."
WWCC had 23 assists led by the six of DeBry. Harper and Emmie Ogden had three apiece.
"Emmie sees the floor as well as anybody," Hazeltine said.
Walla Walla ends its regular season the night of Wednesday, March 9, when it hosts Spokane at 5:30 p.m.
