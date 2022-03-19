EVERETT - Makayla DeBry scored a team-high 23 points and Brie Holecek added 22 and 13 rebounds the night of Saturday, March 19, to lead Walla Walla Community College to a 70-65 victory over Shoreline in the opening round of the Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament at Everett Community College.
Former Wa-Hi product Emmie Odgen added 12 points to the Warriors' winning total on 6-for-7 shooting .
WWCC will face either Tacoma or Clackamas today at 7 p.m. in an Elite Eight matchup. The Titans-Cougars score was not available at press time.
Walla Walla, now 21-5 on the season, trailed 26-24 at halftime on Saturday before exploding for 25 points in the third quarter. It led 49-41 heading into the final period.
The Warriors started the fourth quarter with a 13-4 surge. Holecek buried a 3-point field goal at the 4:51 mark that gave Walla Walla a 62-45 lead.
But a rash of turnovers allowed the Dolphins to get back in the game. Guard Aloha Akaka scored 14 of her game-high 27 points in the final 5:04 of the contest including a 3-point basket with 12 seconds left to draw Shoreline to within three, 68-65.
The Dolphins had a chance to tie after the last of 24 Warrior miscues on the night, but Symone Pease misfired on a 3-point try with six seconds to go.
Holecek grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and made two free throws with one second on the clock for the final points of the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.