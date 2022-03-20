EVERETT — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team had its 2021-22 season come to an end the night of Sunday, March 20, after a 65-51 loss to Clackamas in the quarterfinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at the Walt Price Fitness Center.
The Cougars improved to 26-3 on the season while the Warriors' campaign concluded with a mark of 21-6.
The first half of Sunday's game featured multiple momentum shifts. The Warriors scored the first five points of the game. Makayla DeBry made a layup at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter and Kortney Trappett drained a 3-point field goal with 8:22 left in the period.
Clackamas scored the next six points before DeBry hit a 3 with 6:39 on the clock that put WWCC up by two, 8-6.
The Cougars took a 14-10 edge after three lead changes and took their biggest lead of the quarter, 18-13, on a Mya Brazile layin at the 1:13 mark.
Brazile's bucket was the last tally of the first quarter.
Walla Walla registered nine unanswered points to begin the second quarter. Trappett hit back-to-back jump shots, Brie Holecek added one of her own, and DeBry connected on three attempts from the free throw line, the latter of which put the Warriors up by four, 22-18.
WWCC equaled the four-point spread on a Holecek trey with 3:44 remaining that brought the score to 25-21.
But Clackamas scored eight successive points in the final 3:13 and went into halftime up 29-25.
The Cougars' good fortune continued in the third quarter. Kylie Fernstrom hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 to go, the last of back-to-back-to-back 3s by Clackamas, that expanded the lead to a baker's dozen, 47-34.
Dani Lyons scored in the low block to extend the Cougars' spread to 14, 50-36, with 2:36 on the clock.
Brooke Bullock, who scored a game-high 22 points, capped a 25-13 quarter on a layin with 19 seconds remaining that grew the Clackamas margin to 16, 54-38.
The Cougars grew the margin to 21 points on two occasions in the fourth quarter before settling for the 14-point triumph.
Trappett led Walla Walla with 16 points, Holecek added 14, and DeBry ended up with 10.
