Walla Walla Community College's surging volleyball team picked up its sixth straight Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victory the night of Friday, Oct. 15, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors toppled Wenatchee Valley three sets to one.
WWCC is now 8-2 in the region and in a second-place tie with Columbia Basin. Walla Walla is 15-3 overall.
The Warriors' streak commenced Sept. 29 when it swept aside visiting Yakima Valley. That was followed by triumphs over North Idaho (by forfeit), and sweeps of Treasure Valley, Big Bend, and Blue Mountain prior to Friday's win.
WWCC's next match is Wednesday at East-leading Sookane.
