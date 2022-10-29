SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team ventured here for a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match on Saturday, Oct. 29, and made quick work of the host Sasquatch, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.
The Warriors, currently in sole possession of fifth place on the Eastern Region ladder and just a match behind fourth-place Treasure Valley, improved to 6-8 in league and 8-15 overall.
Brook Dribnak led WWCC with seven kills while teammates Haley Shaw and Jaycie Pratt slammed five apiece.
Olivia Campos and Shaw set nine and eight assists, respectively, for Walla Walla.
Saturday's sweep completed a home-and-home sweep of Spokane. The Warriors outlasted the Sasquatch three sets to two on Oct. 1 in the Dietrich Dome.
WWCC concludes the home portion of its 2022 schedule on Wednesday when it hosts league-leading North Idaho at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.