Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team won its fifth Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match of the season and its seventh overall on Friday, Oct. 21, on Breast Cancer Awareness Night in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors improved to 5-7 in league and 7-14 overall with a three-game sweep of Wenatchee Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
The loss left the gallant visitors 3-10 and 4-14 at the end of the night.
WWCC's Brook Dribnak enjoyed a productive evening to the tune of 18 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Teammate Eden Schilder added a dozen digs, a half-dozen kills and a couple of aces.
Maeve Thompson contributed five kills, an ace, and three blocks for Walla Walla.
Haley Shaw and Olivia Campos set 15 assists apiece for the Warriors. Shaw enhanced her night's resume by slamming eight kills.
"I think the girls played very well," WWCC coach Brooke Kaawa said. "Their energy and competitiveness was consistent and they just looked like they (were having) a lot of fun. We were glad we got to honor those who are fighting breast cancer and all forms of cancer."
WWCC hosts Eastern Region co-leader Columbia Basin Wednesday at 6 p.m.
