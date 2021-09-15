WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team finished off Wenatchee Valley in straight sets here Wednesday, Sept. 15. The scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

The Warriors evened their record in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region at 1-1.

Marci Clayton scored 12 kills and dished 15 assists for WWCC, teammate Gracie Dines had eight kills and 10 digs, Mollie Doyle added six kills, Haley Shaw had 17 assists, and Hayley Shaw made 14 digs.

The Warriors will next play Friday night, hosting Spokane, with the start at 6 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments