WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team finished off Wenatchee Valley in straight sets here Wednesday, Sept. 15. The scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.
The Warriors evened their record in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region at 1-1.
Marci Clayton scored 12 kills and dished 15 assists for WWCC, teammate Gracie Dines had eight kills and 10 digs, Mollie Doyle added six kills, Haley Shaw had 17 assists, and Hayley Shaw made 14 digs.
The Warriors will next play Friday night, hosting Spokane, with the start at 6 p.m.
