Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team got 13 kills apiece from Marci Clayton and Gracie Dines, and 10 more from Brook Dribnak, while outlasting Spokane in a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region volleyball match the night of Friday, Sept. 17, here in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors took a 6-0 lead in the fifth and deciding set of the match and hung on to complete a 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12 triumph.
Haley Shaw, who was on the serving line during the game-five surge, set 30 assists for the winners and Clayton contributed 21.
Hayley Bretz had 29 digs in the match for the Warriors. Clayton and Sydney Wilson added 17 apiece.
WWCC improved to 2-and-1 in league play and 9-and-2 overall with the victory. Walla Walla has won six straight matches.
The Warriors play at Columbia Basin Friday.
