Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team won the opening set of its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region and Sophomore Night match with league-leading North Idaho on Wed., Nov. 2, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Cardinals stormed back and took the next three games and prevailed 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19.
NIC improved to 14-1 in league and 23-4 overall with its 14th win in its last 15 matches.
The Warriors slipped to 6-9 and 8-16.
Wednesday's match was the last home encounter for WWCC sophomores Haley Shaw, Brook Dribnak, Eden Schilder, and Sydney Wilson.
Walla Walla ends its season Friday at Big Bend.
