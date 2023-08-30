Walla Walla Community College dropped its season-opening volleyball match on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors dropped the final two games in a 25-14, 17-25, 22-25, 25-8, 15-6 loss to Northwest Athletic Conference rival Edmonds.
Maizy Giles led the Warriors with 13 kills and six digs. Teammate Olivia Knutson added 10 digs for WWCC.
"Today was a stepping stone," Walla Walla coach Brooke Kaawa said. "We definitely built momentum after starting slow, but went downhill a little bit. We need to compete more as a team."
The Warriors host Bellevue on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.