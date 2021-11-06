ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team clinched a post-season berth the night of Friday, Nov. 5, after sweeping a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match from the host Chuckars, 25-20, 25-8, 25-19.
The Warriors will take a 10-5 league record and 17-6 overall mark into their regular-season finale on Wednesday at Big Bend.
Mollie Doyle posted 11 kills and seven digs for WWCC; Gracie Dines had seven kills and nine digs; and Haley Shaw contributed 14 assists.
Hayley Bretz had 17 digs for Walla Walla and teammate Marci Clayton set eight assists.
Friday's win snapped a three-match Warriors' skid.
