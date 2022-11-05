MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team concluded its 2022 season on Friday, Nov. 4, with a three-game sweep of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region cellar dweller Big Bend, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21.
The Warriors smashed 38 kills in the match including 14 apiece in games one and three.
Brook Dribnak led the way for WWCC with 10 kills and a .259 hitting percentage. Cali Long added seven kills to the Walla Walla attack while Haley Shaw and Eden Schilder contributed six each.
Shaw set 17 assists for the Wsrriors and Olivia Campos delivered 14 sets for termination.
A trio of WWCC players registered double-digit digs led by the 16 of Schilder. Dribnak added 15 and Sydney Wilson chipped in with 12.
Walla Walla end
