PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team remained undefeated and handed South Puget Sound its first loss on Saturday morning, Dec. 10, during the final session of the Columbia Basin College Invitational.
Kylie Wood scored a team-high 17 points and Paige Pentzer added 10 as the Warriors improved to 6-0 with a 58-50 victory over the Clippers.
South Puget Sound is now 7-1.
Wood, Pentzer, and McKenzie Long combined to go 15-for-15 from the free throw line on a day when WWCC shot just 31 percent from the field (19-of-62). Wood went 7-for-7 and Long made all six of her charity tosses.
Walla Walla scored 16 points off 11 South Puget Sound turnovers and outrebounded the Clippers 53-39.
SPSCC's Sharay Trotter led all scorers with 18 points and was one of three Clippers in double figures.
"McKenzie did such a great job on Trotter," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "She's leading the (Northwest Athletic Conference) in scoring (23 points per game). Our defense as a whole was so good. We struggled to make shots, but our defense saved us.
"It was fun to play a team with that talent level," Hazeltine said. "They do things so well and we took them out of a lot of stuff. It was a good win for us."
The Warriors will be in Portland next weekend for an NWAC crossover tournament.
