Walla Walla Community College ended a 27-5 run through the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball wars and completed a 37-9 regular season with a Sophomore Day sweep of Blue Mountain on Saturday, May 13, at Warrior Field.
The Warriors won the first game by forfeit. The game was halted in the third inning, with WWCC leading 6-3, due to a coaching ejection.
Walla Walla prevailed in the nightcap, 9-7.
The Warriors scored three times in the first inning of game one. Gracie Guerra topped off the frame with a two-out, two-run single to right-center field.
Emily Henard bounced a two-RBI hit to left in the second inning to swell WWCC's lead to 5-0.
Walla Walla's Chelsie Engle socked an RBI double in the third inning prior to the unusual end of the contest.
Makayia Anderson started off the second game in fine fashion for the home team by clutching up for a two-out, two-run double.
Rylie Bennett brought in the Warriors' third run of the game with a second-inning grounder and highlighted a four-run WWCC fourth with a two-run double.
Macie Plischke made it 7-1 in the fourth with a run-scoring single.
Walla Walla scored another run in the fifth. Henard lifted a sacrifice fly to left in the sixth for the Warriors' final run of the day.
The game was the last home affair for sophomore honorees Drew Hashimoto - who missed the season with a fall-ball injury — Henard, Anderson, Engle, Plischke, Guerra, Bennett, Hollie Cunningham, Peyton Harrison, Naomi Butterfield, Ava Wurzer, and Maddie McKay.
WWCC competes in the NWAC Championships next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.