Walla Walla Community College's softball team swept away a six-game North Idaho winning streak with a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victories the afternoon of Friday, March 25, at Warrior Field.
The Warriors rallied multiple times in game one and posted a 20-18 victory that was finalized on a two-run, walk-off home run to center field by Kate Hopkins in the bottom of the seventh inning.
WWCC smashed its way to a five-inning, 15-5 triumph in the nightcap.
Walla Walla spotted the Cardinals four runs in the first inning of the opener before scoring twice in the bottom of the frame. The latter tally crossed the plate on a Macie Plischke sacrifice fly.
NIC put up four more runs in the second inning before the Warriors replied with five in the home half. Heidi Heytvelt led off with a home run, Bailee Noland brought a run home with an infield single, and Gracie Guerra delivered a two-run base knock.
The last run of the inning, which made the score 8-7, scored on an error.
Each team plated five runs in the third. Rylie Bennett and Sage Vanterpool highlighted the Walla Walla half with a sacrifice fly and two-run single, respectively.
The Warriors scored five times in the fourth inning to take a 17-13 lead. The game-tying run scored on an error, and Hopkins (triple), Makayia Anderson (infield hit), Guerra (ground out), and Emily Henard (double) produced a run batted in apiece.
North Idaho scored twice in the fifth inning and took an 18-17 edge with a three-run sixth.
Haylee Brown evened things up at 18-18 with a two-out homer in the sixth and set the stage for Hopkins' game-deciding smash.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning of game two. Anderson accounted for WWCC's score with a double.
Walla Walla played long ball in the third. Anderson homered to right and Brown ripped a two-run bomb to center.
The Warriors increased their lead to 8-1 in the fourth. Hopkins smacked a two-run triple and Anderson belted a two-RBI home run.
NIC closed to within three, 8-5, in the fifth prior to a game-ending, seven-run WWCC rally. Maddie McKay and Drew Hashimoto drove home the first two Walla Walla runs with infield hits, Hopkins added a run-scoring single, Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly, and Noland ended the contest with a three-run homer.
