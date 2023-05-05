SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College seized the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball doubleheader with the host Sasquatch on Friday, May 5, by a 7-1 score.
The East-leading Warriors scored three times in the first inning and charged to their eighth straight win.
Game two was suspended due to rain.
Macie Plischke brought in WWCC's first run with a double to left-center field and Makayia Anderson capped the opening surge with a two-run home run.
Rylie Bennett, who went 3-for-4, stroked a second-inning, two-bagger that brought in Walla Walla's next run of the game and added a tally-scoring single in the fourth.
Chloe Robinson, like Bennett, contributed a single for a run in the fourth inning to increase the Warriors' lead to 6-0.
Anderson ended the WWCC scoring with a seventh-inning hit.
Robinson, Plischke, and Anderson had two hits apiece for Walla Walla.
The Warriors' offensive firepower backed the six-hit pitching of Naomi Butterfield. She allowed an unearned run, one walk, and struck out five.
