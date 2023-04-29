WENATCHEE — Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College improved its records to 17-3 in league and 29-7 overall after sweeping Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, April 29.
The Warriors won the opening game, 3-1, and game two by a 12-3 tally.
Naomi Butterfield threw a five-hit complete game and Macie Plischke had two hits in WWCC's opening win. Makayia Anderson and Emily Henard had a run batted in apiece for Walla Walla.
The Warriors scored two runs in the first inning and it proved to be more than enough for Butterfield. WWCC's circle dweller walked four and struck out one.
Walla Walla scored five times in the second inning of game two to erase a 3-1 Knights' lead.
Anderson and Henard homered in the nightcap and paced the Warriors with four and three RBI's, respectively. Anderson and Rylie Bennett had three hits apiece for the winners.
Lauren Perryman earned the pitching victory for WWCC despite 11 walks. She gave up five hits and fanned an equal number.
The Warriors host Yakima Valley on Tuesday.
