Walla Walla Community College blew a pair of five-run leads and lost the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball doubleheader to North Idaho, 12-11, on Saturday, March 25 at Warrior Field.
The Warriors squandered a five-run advantage in the nightcap, but regained their poise for a 10-8 triumph that improved their league record to 5-1 and overall mark to 12-4.
WWCC started its home weekend on Friday by sweeping a league twin bill from Spokane, 9-0 and 17-2.
Walla Walla's Macie Plischke led off the second inning of Saturday's opener with a home run. Hollie Cunningham hit a two-run shot later in the frame, and Rylie Bennett contributed a run scoring triple.
The final tally of the inning scored on an error.
WWCC scored six times in the fourth inning. Bennett led off with a homer to right field. Plischke and Gracie Guerra hit RBI singles, and Maddie McKay socked a three-run dinger to cap the frame.
Walla Walla scored seven times in the first inning of game two. Emily Henard had an RBI single, Plischke lifted a sacrifice fly, Guerra connected for a run-scoring double, and Chloe Robinson delivered a two-RBI single.
The last two runs scored on an error.
McKay poked a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth inning to put the Warriors up for keeps.
Chelsie Engle skied a sacrifice fly to right field in the sixth and Makayia Anderson belted a home run to make it a 10-7 game.
WWCC hosts Columbia Basin April 1.
