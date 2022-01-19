WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team was back in action for the first time in a month Wednesday, Jan. 19, but the Warriors had only five players active and remained winless in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region as they suffered a 107-102 loss at Wenatchee.
Jake Wells scored 34 points for the Warriors (3-9 overall) while teammate Josh Gillespie had 30, Covy Kelly 23, Spencer Wright 8, Nick Mason 7.
They led midway through the first half when Wenatchee took over with a 10-0 run, and by intermission had put the Warriors in a 49-37 hole.
The Warriors look to bounce back Saturday afternoon at Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.