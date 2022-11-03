Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team opened Northwest Athletic Conference postseason play on Wed., Nov. 2, with a 3-0 victory over Rogue at Warrior Field.
Walla Walla will take a 14-3-3 record into quarterfinal action on Saturday at Peninsula.
Walla Walla scored two of its goals in the first half. Julio Tapia got the Warriors on the board in the 31st minute after being set up by an Antonio Rossi assist.
Rossi notched an assist on WWCC's second goal. Kiko Solis assumed the role of beneficiary at the 34-minute mark.
Gustavo Ayala capped the scoring at 81 minutes. Ricardo Contreras assisted on the play.
Walla Walla outshot the Osprey 20-9 and placed half of its shots on net.
