Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17, on its home pitch.
Visiting Columbia Basin scored twice in the first half and three more times after intermission in a 5-0 shutout of the Warriors.
The loud thud was WWCC's first in nine matches. Walla Walla's record is 7-1-1.
Saturday's tally may have been more one sided had it not been for five saves by Warrior goalie Ryan Solis. Three of his stops came on point-blank shots within the first three minutes of the match.
WWCC will look to bounce back Wednesday when it travels to Treasure Valley.
