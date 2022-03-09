Walla Walla Community College’s men’s basketball team set itself up for at least one playoff as the Warriors finished their regular season schedule Wednesday, March 9, with an 86-83 victory over Spokane at the Dietrich Dome.
Now tied with Spokane in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings, the Warriors (11-15 overall, 8-8 in the division) face a winner-to-the-tournament, loser-out showdown with Spokane.
The victory Wednesday saw Jander Cline score a team-high 25 points for WWCC while teammate Jake Poulton had 17, Covy Kelly 16, Josh Gillespie 13, Noah White 10.
They had a 79-68 lead with less than three minutes remaining, but Spokane made it a one-possession game in the final seconds, before the Warriors prevailed.
