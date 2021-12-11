BELLEVUE, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team won one of its two games over the weekend here at the Bulldogs Classic, and the Warriors finished with their record so far this season at 3-3.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Warriors had an 89-78 victory over Highline.
Josh Gillespie scored a game-high 34 points for the Warriors while teammate Jake Poulton had 17, Covy Kelly 12, Spencer Wright 11, Niko Robben 9, Noah White 4, Jordan Hymas 2.
The Warriors went to halftime up 44-35, and held off Highline the rest of the way.
Saturday then saw host Bellevue rally in the second half to defeat the Warriors, 81-68.
Poulton scored 13 points, Kelly and Gillesphie each had 12, Wright and White each had 11, Robben added 5, Hymas 4.
The Warrior led 55-54 midway through the second half when Bellevue soon took over, and the Bulldogs stayed ahead the rest of the game.
