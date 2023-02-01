SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team extended its winning streak to five games during Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Warriors improved to 7-2 in the East and 18-4 overall after an 81-78 victory over Spokane.
Four WWCC starters reached double-figure scoring in the game led by the 21 of game-high honoree Josh Gillespie. Kyson Rose added 17 points and 16 rebounds for the victors.
Covy Kelly and Spencer Wright contributed to the Walla Walla win with 12 points apiece.
The Warriors led 40-29 at halftime and withstood a second-half charge by the Sasquatch.
Rose made one of two free throws with six seconds on the clock for the final point of the contest.
Spokane's Trey Stevens had an opportunity to tie the game with one second left in the final half, but misfired on a 3-point try that WWCC's Trey Arland rebounded to seal the road triumph.
“The Warrior men won a very tough game,” Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "(We) played a solid first half and not nearly as well in the second. We gave up an 11-point halftime lead in two minutes to start the second, (but) we showed great resolve to hang in and pull the game out against a very good Spokane team."
The Warriors host Yakima Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.