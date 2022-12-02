Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team captured its third straight win to open this season Friday, Dec. 2, as the Warriors knocked off Tacoma in a 103-92 victory.
Kyson Rose finished with a game-high 27 points for the Warriors while teammate Josh Gillespie added 23 points, Covy Kelly had 20, Spencer Wright 12, Trey Arland 10, Aiden Fraly five, Drew Kelly four, Isaiah Zunic two.
The Warriors are back at it Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Bellevue with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
They look to keep the momentum from the win Friday.
The Warriors led the entire night.
Rose and Gillespie each ended up tallying a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Wright dished 10 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.