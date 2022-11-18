Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team opened the home portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Friday, Nov. 18, with a 108-77 victory over an Alumni team comprised of ex-WWCC and Blue Mountain athletes in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors are back at it Saturday in the Dietrich Dome, hosting Gonzaga Club with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Guard Covy Kelly led five Warriors in double figures Friday with a game-high 29 points. He made 10-of-17 shots from the field including 7-of-13 from 3-point distance.
Forward Josh Gillespie contributed a double-double to the Walla Walla cause - 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Spencer Wright, who dished out a game-high nine assists, added 20 points for the Warriors while teammates Kyson Rose and Justice Hart scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
"We struggled through the whole first half," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "But our starters came out with a lot of energy in the second half and put the game away right away.
"We're trying to get our guys to understand what we're trying to do," Reinland said. "We did a better job in the second half."
