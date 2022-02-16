Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team suffered an 86-70 loss at home Wednesday, Feb. 16, to Northwest Athletic Conference East Region front runner Wenatchee Valley.
Josh Gillespie scored a team-high 24 points for the sixth-place Warriors (7-11 overall) while teammate Jander Cline had 14, Spencer Wright 11.
They challenged Wenatchee through much of the first half, with Jordan Hymas scoring to get WWCC as close as 40-36 about four minutes before intermission, but the Knights would take over with a 10-0 run and maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the night.
The Warriors look to bounce back when they next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 19, hosting North Idaho with the opening tip at 4 p.m.
