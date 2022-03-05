Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team kept its Northwest Athletic Conference postseason hopes alive Saturday, March 5, with a 90-76, Sophomore Night victory over Eastern Region rival Blue Mountain in the Dietrich Dome.
"It was a hard-fought game," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "Both teams were ready to play."
The Warriors' victory, coupled with a Spokane loss to North Idaho on Saturday, pulled them within one game of the Sasquatch for the East's fourth and final playoff berth.
WWCC, 7-8 in league, hosts Spokane the night of Wednesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. A Warrior win would mean a winner-to-the-NWAC-tournament, loser-out game — likely next Saturday at a neutral floor.
"It's been a tough year," said Reinland, whose team has fought through injuries and illness for much of the season. "The kids have battled and have worked hard to be in this position."
Covy Kelly and sophomore Jander Cline - honored before the game along with Nick Mason, Jake Poulton, and Jake Wells - scored 14 points apiece for Walla Walla in the first half on Saturday.
But in spite of their efforts, the Warriors went into halftime trailing 48-47.
The game stayed tight until a 9-2 WWCC run in the latter portion of the second half. Wells, with the score knotted at 66-66, started things off with a two-point basket at the 8:24 mark, then buried a 3-pointer 22 seconds later.
Josh Gillespie contributed a deuce a minute after that and Wells completed the blitz with 6:32 left on a two-point goal.
Cline ended up with a game-high 22 points. Kelly had 17, Gillespie 14, Spencer Wright 13, and Nico Robben 12 for Walla Walla.
