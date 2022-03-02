Jake Wells tallied a team-high 23 points off the bench for Walla Walla Community College’s men’s basketball team Wednesday, March 2, and the Warriors held off Big Bend for a 91-89 victory.
Jander Cline added 19 points for the sixth-place Warriors (8-15 overall) while teammate Spencer Wright had 18, Jake Poulton 16.
They went to halftime up 50-31, and survived a Big Bend rally.
“We had a cold start, then heated up for a while, and then went ice cold again,” Warriors coach Jeff Reinland said. “Once we lost our momentum and foul trouble hit us, it was hard for us to get it back. Give Big Bend credit for the great comeback, but we had so many breakdowns on both ends of the floor. It is just so frustrating. At this time of year I guess you take a win any way you can get it.”
The Warriors increased their lead to as much as 56-40 about fourth minutes into the second half, but foul trouble enabled Big Bend to chip away with 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range while 62% from the floor.
Reinland reported the Warriors may have lost Covy Kelly for the rest of this season with a sprained ankle.
“We will see how he is over the next couple of days and go from there,” Reinland said.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, hosting Blue Mountain with the opening tip at 4 p.m.
