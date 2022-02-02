SPOKANE — Northwest Athletic Conference East Region action Wednesday, Feb. 2, saw Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team suffer an 89-72 loss at Spokane.
Jander Cline scored 20 points for WWCC (5-11 overall, 2-4 in the division) while teammate Jake Poulton had 17, Noah White 11, Spencer Wright and Jake Wells each had seven, Jordan Hayes four, Nike Robbins two, Harrison Fletcher two and Josh Gillespie two.
They chased Spokane most of the night with double-digit deficits, but pulled to within 69-62 with more than seven minutes remaining before the Sasquatch went on a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.
WWCC is scheduled to next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5, at home, hosting Yakima Valley with the opening tip at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.