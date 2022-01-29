Northwest Athletic Conference East Region men's basketball action Saturday, Jan. 29, at Walla Walla Community College saw the host Warriors roll to their second straight lopsided win as they crushed Columbia Basin, 104-77.
Covy Kelly scored a game-high 24 points for the Warriors (5-10 overall, 2-3 in the division) while teammate Jake Wells had 22, Jander Cline 17, Spencer Wright 9, Jake Poulton 8, Josh Gillespie and Noah White each had 4, Nick Mason chipped in 2.
They went to halftime up 57-26, and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.
The Warriors were coming off a 89-69 victory Wednesday at Treasure Valley.
They are scheduled to next play the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Spokane.
