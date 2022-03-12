Kobe Reese scored a game-high 33 points Saturday night to lead Spokane to a 108-104 overtime victory over Walla Walla Community College in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region playoff action at the Dietrich Dome.
The Sasquatch victory clinched the East's No. 4 seed into the NWAC Tournament which begins next weekend in Everett.
Sookane will take a 16-12 record into the 16-team tourney.
WWCC's season ended with a mark of 11-16.
