PASCO — Walla Walla Community College, which achieved a school-record 24 regular-season victories, saw its 2022-23 season come to an end during opening-round action in the Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament on Friday, March 10, on Cheryl Holden Court at Columbia Basin College.
The Warriors dropped an 85-76 decision to Edmonds, a loss that ended WWCC’s campaign with a record of 24-6.
Kyson Rose led Walla Walla with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Arland, a teammate of Rose at Kennewick’s Kamiakin High School, added 16 and Spencer Wright scored 15 points for the Warriors.
Covy Kelly and Josh Gillespie contributed 13 points apiece for Walla Walla.
The Tritons tallied 50 points in the paint and got 24 points from their bench while WWCC managed just two.
“The Warrior men lost a tough contest,” WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. “Edmonds’ quickness to the ball and with the ball was the difference.
“All our kids played well, but we did not shoot real well,” Reinland said.
Walla Walla, which finished second in the Eastern Region this season with a 13-3 mark, shot just 42 percent from the field (29-of-69) and managed only nine 3-point goals on 29 attempts. Rose and Arland were a combined 13-of-23 from the floor, and Arland drilled 4-of-8 shots from the 3-point line.
