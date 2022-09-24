PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team suffered its second shutout loss in three matches on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WWCC, blanked 5-0 by Columbia Basin one week earlier, suffered a 1-0 loss to Blue Mountain on Saturday.
The Warriors are 8-2-1 overall, but only 1-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region.
Walla Walla lost despite outshooting the Timberwolves 12-9. Eleven of its shots were kicked in the second half.
Both teams put three shots on goal.
BMCC's Christian Rea scored the contest's only goal in the 39th minute.
The Warriors host North Idaho Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
