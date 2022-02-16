Walla Walla Community College's first-place women's basketball team saw its lead atop the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region dwindle down to a half-game Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the Warriors fell to Wenatchee Valley in a 63-60 loss at home in the Dietrich Dome.
Brie Holececk scored 16 points for the Warriors (14-4 overall) while teammate Kortney Trappett had 15.
But the Warriors had to battle Wenatchee from start to finish, with Darbi Avery giving them their last lead with 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter when she converted a free throw to make it a 56-55 game.
Wenatchee followed with a 3-pointer, and held off the Warriors the rest of the way.
While the Warriors lost, dropped their regional record to 7-2, second-place Spokane crushed Yakima Valley in an 88-52 rout that upped the Sasquatch mark to 7-3.
The Warriors look to bounce back when they next play the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 19, hosting North Idaho with the opening tip at 2 p.m.
