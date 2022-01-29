Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team took sole possession of first place in Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings Saturday, Jan. 29, as the Warriors knocked off Columbia Basin in a 66-41 rout.
Brie Holececk led all scorers with 15 points for the Warriors (11-3 overall, 4-1 in the division) and teammate Makayla DeBry had 10 while Kortney Trappett and Miaja Mills each had 8, Darbi Avery and McKenzie Long each had 7, Annagail Smith 5, Emmie Ogden 4, Taycee Harper 2.
They took control early in the first quarter with an 11-0 run, and paced Columbia Basin the rest of the way.
WWCC started the day tied for first place with Big Bend, and took care of business against Columbia Basin while the Vikings fell to Blue Mountain.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.