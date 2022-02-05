Every player on Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team scored Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Warriors stayed atop Northwest Athletic Conference East Region standings with an 85-44 rout of Yakima Valley.
Brie Holececk led all scorers with 17 points for the Warriors (14-3 overall, 6-1 in the division), teammate Makayla DeBry had 15, Darbi Avery 10, Emma Scudder 8, Kortney Trappett and Hollie Ziegler each had 6, and Annagail Smith added 5 while Taycee Harper, Miaja Mills and Alexis Russell each had 4 as McKenzie Long and Emmie Ogden each chipped in 3.
They jumped ahead with a 10-0 run, and soon had the game out of reach.
The Warriors are scheduled to next play the night of Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Moses Lake at Big Bend.
