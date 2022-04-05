WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's first-place softball team picked up two more wins Tuesday, April 5, as the Warriors extending their streak to 10 in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region with 17-7 and 28-2 victories at Wenatchee Valley.
The Warriors (20-2 overall, 10-0 in the division) ended up with Kate Hopkins going 8-for-8 on the day, including a home run in each game, while teammates Bailey Noland and Maddie McKay also homered.
Hopkins hit for the cycle in the second game, and she finished with 10 runs batted in.
The Warriors are next scheduled to play this weekend, April 9-10.
