VANCOUVER, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College forward Chowder Bailey was named Northwest Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Player of the Week for the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 time frame, the league office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Twin Falls, Idaho freshmen — who has had a part in all but four of the team's goals this season — scored twice and booted one assist in the Warriors' 5-0 victory over South Puget Sound on Aug. 29.
Bailey — who is tied for first in the NWAC in goals (seven) and assists (three) — had six shots in the contest, five which were on goal.
"She has scored in the run of play multiple times and straight from two free kicks, as well as assisting from the corner," WWCC coach Gabrielle Parks said in an NWAC press release.
Walla Walla, 3-0-1 this season, hosts Yakima Valley Saturday at 2 p.m.
