Walla Walla Community College's baseball team suffered a pair of one-run losses Wednesday, April 6, as the Warriors fell to Treasure Valley 4-3 and 9-8.
Ivan Palomino finished the day 4-for-8 with a double for the Warriors (3-17 overall).
Evan Williams and Zachary Hangas pitched the first game for the Warriors, limiting Treasure Valley to four runs on six hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
They went to the seventh inning tied 2-2 before Treasure Valley scratched out a couple of runs, and then held off the Warriors in the bottom of the ninth.
Battling to salvage a split, the Warriors had a 7-4 lead late in the second game before Treasure Valley took over with a four-run rally in the eighth and fended off another scare.
The Warriors look to bounce back Saturday, April 9, in a rematch at Treasure Valley.
