ROSEBURG, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's baseball team scored four times in the first inning the afternoon of Friday, March 25, against Umpqua in a Northwest Athletic Conference game at Champion Car Wash Field.
But the home team scored once in the first inning, twice in both the fifth and sixth frames, and one more time in the seventh and held on for a 6-4 victory.
Koby Holt commenced the Warriors' first-inning scoring with a bases-loaded triple, then scored on a Davis Carr sacrifice fly to center field.
WWCC managed just four hits after inning one. UCC starting pitcher Nathan Van Beek threw seven innings, struck out five and walked two.
Umpqua's Parker McMan tossed hitless ball over the final two innings for the save.
Hayden Thompson had three of Walla Walla's hits including a fifth-inning triple.
The Warriors suffered a 10-4 loss to Lane later on Friday. Game statistics were not available.
