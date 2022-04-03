Walla Walla Community College snapped a six-game losing streak the afternoon of Saturday, April 2, after nipping Wenatchee Valley in 10 innings, 7-6, in the first half of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader at Warrior Field.
The Knights bounced back and won the nightcap, 12-8.
Game one started in promising fashion for the home team. Walla Walla scored at least one run in each of the first three innings.
Logan Meyer got the Warriors on the board with a first-inning sacrifice fly.
Nathan Tastad commenced a three-run WWCC second with a bases-loaded walk. Chad Redinger provided the key blow of the inning - a two-run single.
Ivan Palomino contributed a run-scoring double in the third and Koby Holt lifted a sacrifice fly to left field in the fifth inning that gave Walla Walla a 6-1 lead.
Warrior starting pitcher Dalton Jones threw five solid innings and change before allowing five tallies in the sixth, three of which were earned.
Relievers Gavin Burns and Ruben Holt tossed two shut out frames apiece to keep WWCC hopes alive.
It remained 6-6 until Koby Holt was hit by a pitch with the sacks juiced in the last of the 10th.
The Knights held early leads of 6-0 and 9-1 in game two before holding on for the split.
Walla Walla hosts Treasure Valley Wednesday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.