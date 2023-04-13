An eight-run fifth inning helped fuel Walla Walla Community College's 12-2 victory over Yakima Valley in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader on Wednesday, April 11, at Warrior Field.
YVC won game two, 4-1.
The Warriors are now 7-3 in league and 13-9 overall.
Second-inning singles by WWCC's Skye Palmer and Chad Redinger produced a run apiece and gave Walla Walla an early 2-0 lead.
Yakima tied the game in the top of the fifth before the Warriors' game-breaking rally. Palmer and Davis Carr belted the big hits of the frame — a three-run triple and three-run home run, respectively.
Logan Meyer and Vincent Massa registered RBI's at the outset of the inning. Meyer brought in a run with a single and Massa followed with a fielder's choice.
Two more runs in the seventh, the first of which scored on a Rustin Edmiston single, ended the game due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Warriors banged out 16 hits led by the three of Meyer. Carr, Edmiston, Massa, Palmer, and Alden Brown had two hits apiece.
Walla Walla starter Gavin Burns pitched the first five innings to earn the victory. Burns gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five.
Reliever Braden Stauffer threw no-hit ball over the last two innings and fanned two.
The Warriors gave up three first-inning runs in game two and managed just three hits. Brown produced the home team's lone tally with a seventh-inning home run.
WWCC plays at YVC on Saturday.
