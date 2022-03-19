Walla Walla Community College and Mt. Hood split a Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday, March 19, at Warrior Field.
The Saints nipped the Warriors, 2-1, in the opener and the home team rallied from behind to claim an 11-10 triumph in the seven-inning nightcap.
WWCC is now 2-8 on the season and Mt. Hood is 8-3.
The two teams have played six times in 2022. Mt. Hood has won four of those contests.
Right hander Jeff Nelson pitched the Saints to victory in game one. He allowed just four hits, walked three and struck out four over his nine-inning stint.
Mt. Hood scored single runs in the first and fifth innings. Nelson gave up an unearned run in the ninth on a wild pitch.
Warrior hurlers Dalton Jones (four innings) and Raidyn Steele (five) were gallant in defeat. They surrendered one run apiece, scattered nine hits and combined for five K's.
WWCC's hits were produced by Chad Redinger, Logan Meyer, Gavin Burns, and Davis Carr. Redinger slapped a two-out single in the third inning, Meyer smacked a ground-rule double in the sixth, Burns collected a seventh-inning single, and Carr doubled in the ninth.
Walla Walla scored three times in the first inning of game two. Hayden Thompson and Koby Holt had RBI singles in the frame.
Mt. Hood scored seven times in the second inning before the Warriors' Ivan Palomino drilled a lead-off home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning to make it 8-4.
Redinger highlighted a six-run WWCC fifth with a bases-loaded triple.
The Saints evened the score at 10-10 in the sixth, but Carr laid down a run-scoring squeeze bunt in the last half of the inning that proved to be the difference.
Walla Walla reliever Ruben Holt allowed one base runner in the seventh, but struck out the side to clinch the game.
The Warriors' next action is Friday against Lane.
