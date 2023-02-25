SALEM — Walla Walla Community College's 2023 baseball team opened its season Saturday, Feb. 25, with back-to-back wins over Chemeketa as the Warriors took the doubleheader in 13-1 and 3-2 decisions.
The Warriors (2-0 record) are scheduled to be back at it here Sunday in a rematch with Chemeketa.
It was Chemeketa that jumped ahead Saturday, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Warriors soon took over as WWCC pitchers Gavin Burns and Niko Wiltz held them scoreless the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors lineup lit up the scoreboard.
Rustin Edmiston went 3-for-4 with a double, two walks and three runs batted in, Logan Meyer was 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI, and David Carr was 2-for-5 with two RBI.
After the Warriors fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, Chad Redinger used his only hit to tie things up as he singled home Meyer in the top of the second.
Seth Olson then drew a walk to load the bases, Edmiston put the Warriors up with another base on balls, and they never looked back.
The second game would take the Warriors to 10 innings.
Zachary Hangas and Winston Roberts handled pitching duties for the Warriors, limiting Chemeketa to a couple of runs on six hits and three walks.
Edmiston went 2-for-5 with a double, and Redinger was 2-for-4 with a walk an RBI while Burns used his only hit to tie things up at 2-2 with a bases-empty home run in the seventh.
The Warriors prevailed in the extra inning when Carr reached on an infield error, advanced to second base on a Kayden Sandow groundout, and then raced home on another infield misplay.
