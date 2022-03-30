WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's baseball team lost both ends of a doubleheader Wednesday, March 30, as the Warriors were routed 11-1 by Wenatchee Valley in the opener before suffering a 7-6 loss in the second game.
The Warriors (2-13 record) mustered only two hits in the opener, singles by Chad Redigner and Kolby Holt, but their lone run came by way of an error in the Wenatchee outfield that enabled Redigner to score after he had walked in the top of the sixth inning with WWCC already down 8-0.
They came back with two hits in the first inning of the second game, and WWCC would battled Wenatchee to the end.
The Warriors next play Saturday, April 2, when another shot at Wenatchee as they host the Knights for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
