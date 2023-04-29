PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College lost a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball games to Blue Mountain on Saturday, April 29.
The Warriors lost the first game, 6-2, and nightcap, 9-3.
The Warriors, now on a three-game losing streak, dropped game one despite outhitting the Timberwolves 10-6. Davis Carr had three hits in the game, and both he and Vincent Massa knocked in a run apiece.
WWCC lost despite a respectable showing by starting pitcher Hunter Polley. The right-hander hurled seven innings and allowed five hits and four runs - only one of which was earned.
Polley displayed solid control that was reflected by six strikeouts and no walks.
Rustin Edmiston had two of Walla Walla's three hits in game two and drove in a pair of runs.
The Warriors, now 12-8 in the East and 18-14 overall, host Spokane on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.